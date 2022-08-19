LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the University of Kentucky cheerleading team donated a full set of uniforms to Letcher County High School when they saw the devastating flooding that hit the region.
The team in eastern Kentucky lost nearly everything, and the Wildcats and their head coach, Ryan Martin O'Connor, jumped in.
"We were able to purchase a full set of uniforms for Letcher County, which was awesome," O'Connor told LEX18. "But then I was like, 'OK, I'm ready to do some physical work as well.'"
The team was on board too. So this week, the team showed up at the former A.B. Combs Elementary School in Perry County. The building will soon host students from schools that were damaged, but it's been closed for a years and needed some cleaning up.
"It was pretty rough," junior Rylee Hornsby said. "It was dirty. The floors were almost rotted. All their school supplies were ruined, sadly."
After a day of seeing the devastation and helping however they could, the team came back to Lexington with a new perspective.
"You can't take anything for granted," senior Hunter Henderson said. "Those people had no idea that that was going to happen. Those people had no control over if that was going to happen. You really just have to live your life every day being thankful for what you have."
