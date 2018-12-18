LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 19-year-old University of Kentucky student accused of sending campus threats on social media now knows when she will stand trial in federal court.
According to a report by WKYT, Haily Duvall faces 15 federal counts related to the social media threats. Prosecutors say she used Snapchat to maliciously convey false information about a non-existent attempt to kill and injure students and faculty at the University of Kentucky.
Duvall appeared in a district and federal court Monday. Her charges in district court were dismissed, essentially paving the way for federal prosecution.
The student gave an interview with WKYT just hours before her arrest, speaking as if she was unaware of who was behind the threats. Duvall has entered a not guilty plea.
Duvall could face prison time, hefty fines and a supervised release if she is convicted.
Her trial is set for Feb. 12. The judge expects to set a discovery order ahead of the trial, as both sides continue to gather evidence.
Copyright 2018 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.