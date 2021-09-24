LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Halloween festival starts in Louisville on Friday, marking the first of six weeks of Halloween festivities offered around the city.
The "Ultimate Halloween Fest" takes place on Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 24 to Oct. 23 at Pope Lick Park in southeast Jefferson County. From Oct. 29 to 31, the event will be held at Paristown.
"It's a month-long festival, we have taken everything that everyone loves about Halloween and put it into one spot," Brian Ward, co-owner of Louisville Halloween, said. "Whether you like scary stuff, you can come out and do the Legend of Pope Lick Haunted Trail, if you're not into the scary stuff, we have movies showing every night."
Ward says there is something for everybody at the festival.
The event will include a newly added Balloon Glow, the Haunting Mansion Escape and Oktoberfest Beer Garden.
