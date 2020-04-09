LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The union representing JBS wants to see more safety precautions to protect employees from COVID-19.
Several employees at JBS, a meat packing company on Story Avenue, are concerned about their health. However, the company hasn't released any information or if any workers have tested positive.
United Food Commercial Workers 227 said it's been in discussions with Gov. Andy Beshear's office. The union wants the plant employees to be classified as first responders so they can get access to PPE's like masks when they become available. Caitlin Blair, with the union, said the employees are frontline workers who are making sure the food supply remains safe to purchase. The union also wants the workers to have access to testing.
"Some of the things we're discussing is like plexiglass put up between individual work stations, so we're protecting workers as they are working on the line," Blair said. "We're in discussions to reduce line speeds so they can better social distance."
Blair also said UFCW 227 wants to see if the employees can get hero status where they can get the extra $2 an hour. She said employees were told about potential bonuses later, but she said they need the money now.
The union said it's glad JBS is now implementing infrared technology to check employee's temperatures instead of the ones that touch people's foreheads which allows better social distancing.
