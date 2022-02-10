LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 million gift will help many young students looking to graduate from the University of Kentucky.
Philanthropist Bill Gatton gifted the money to the university.
The money is expected to target three areas:
- Current students from Kentucky are eligible for a scholarship between $5,000-$6,000
- Undergraduate students who attended the Gatton Academy, an early college entrance program for gifted students, will also be eligible for scholarship money
- There will be 40 scholarships of up the $25,000 awarded to students in the College of Medicine
The board of trustees will vote to accept the gift next week.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.