LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky students rallied and marched around campus on Monday night after a fellow student shouted racial slurs at a dorm employee.
Sophia Rosing is facing charges related to public intoxication, assault, assaulting a police officer and disorderly conduct. She pleaded not guilty through her lawyer and waived a formal arraignment.
A video taken early Sunday morning at Boyd Hall's front desk shows Rosing shouting racial slurs at Kylah Spring, a Black student, who was working an overnight shift.
Hundreds of students marched around the campus in Lexington denouncing racism. Spring and her family attended the march.
"We thank you for this support, but do not let it stop here, it's uncomfortable to sit in silence and watch and feel helpless, but it's more uncomfortable to watch it happen over and over again," Spring's mother said at the rally. "Let the end of the story be the end of the story, and let's turn a new page and write a new story that will make our community proud."
Kylah Spring speaks to the @universityofky campus community who came out to support her in a march against racism this evening. Her parents were at her side as other students shared their experiences, too. We’re working on this story for @LEX18News at 11. pic.twitter.com/TUqib0vM5D— Sean Moody 🎥🎙📝📺 (@SeanMoodyNews) November 8, 2022
Spring said when a student appears drunk, she is required to call a resident advisor to report it. But while waiting on an resident adviser, Spring said Rosing hit her and tried to run her over with a grocery cart in the lobby.
An officer arrested Rosing as she repeated the offensive language in front of other students. After seeing a video of the incident on social media, students said they were ashamed at what they saw.
According to Rosing's arrest citation, she told police she has "lots of money" and gets "special treatment," LEX18 reported Monday. The citation also mentions her kicking an officer and biting his hand.
University of Kentucky said it is conducting an immediate review of the incident.
