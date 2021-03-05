LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after getting their second dose at church.
UofL Health distributed the second doses Friday at Community Missionary Baptist Church on East Indian Trail.
About 100 people received the shot. UofL Health is working with area Black churches to get people vaccinated.
"People are excited. People were excited first to have the opportunity to stay in the community and to walk, in some cases, (a) short jaunt to our church," Assistant Pastor Roosevelt Lightsy, Jr., said. "We happen to be pretty centrally located in the Newburg area."
UofL Health said the church was the first to receive the second shots.
