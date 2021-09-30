LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Do you still have that trumpet from high school band? Or a guitar gathering dust? The University of Louisville School of Music wants all of those instruments not being used.
UofL's Music Therapy Program is holding an instrument drive during the first week of October. They are collecting everything from drums to clarinets in an effort to help people with their physical and mental health.
"We would love to give your previously-loved instrument a new home and purpose," said UofL Music Therapy Clinical Coordinator Chris Millett, in a news release.
"Don't worry if your saxophone has a dent in its bell or if your tambourine is missing a few of its jingles," Millett said. "The School of Music has trained faculty and staff who can restore virtually all instruments so they can be fully used in the Music Therapy Clinic."
The program is accepting instruments on three days:
- Friday, Oct. 1, noon to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 2, noon to 2 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 8, noon to 4 p.m.
The donation site is the music therapy van parked in front of the UofL School of Music Building at 105 West Brandeis Ave. Instrument drop-off or pick-up also can be arranged outside of the scheduled times by calling (502)-852-2122 or (502)-509-2178 or by emailing uoflmtc@louisville.edu.
Millett said they want almost every instrument, but “rock band” instruments and equipment like guitars, drum sets and amplifiers are especially useful.
UofL’s Music Therapy Program was established in 2000 and was the first of its kind in Kentucky. It teaches how music can be used in a variety of health care and educational areas to "promote wellness, manage stress, alleviate pain, express feelings, enhance memory, improve communications, promote physical rehabilitation and more," according to a news release.
