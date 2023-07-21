LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville launched a new $1.5 million innovation challenge aimed at addressing health equity problems.
Fifteen winners, each of whom will receive $100,000 to further their ideas, will be selected from categories including food access maternal and child health, and non-emergency transportation and access in the Louisville region.
The winners will then participate in a proof-of-concept phase for 12-18 months.
"By bringing together the lived experiences of community members, academic expertise, industry knowledge and entrepreneurs, the goal is to create solutions in partnership with the people experiencing these health inequities every day," Ben Reno-Weber, challenge lead and deputy director of HEIH within UofL's Office of Research and Innovation, said in a news release Friday.
UofL said the goal is to create partnership with the people experiencing health inequities every day.
"Addressing inequities in our communities is vital work because we know we are only as strong as our most vulnerable populations," Connie White, deputy commissioner for clinical affairs at Kentucky Public Health and interim director of the Office of Health Equity, said in a news release Friday. "We need to work together to elevate all of us. The Kentucky Department for Public Health is happy to be a contributing partner."
Applications close Aug. 10. For more information on how to submit your ideas, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.