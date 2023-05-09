LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville medical students who helped children in a local nonprofit program were honored on Tuesday.
Students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine devoted their time to the Future Healers program, an initiative led by Christopher 2X Game Changers to support children impacted by gun violence in Louisville. The program is a partnership between the nonprofit, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students.
The Future Healers program intends to inspire children dealing with violence and trauma to build better futures by working with professionals in the medical field.
"With Future Healers, I feel like we've been able to really see our community in a different way," said Dr. Christopher Jones, a UofL Health transplant surgeon. "To see how much job, how much passion, how much greatness it can bring when we invest, when we pour love into something."
The first group of medical students who were part of the program will graduate as doctors this weekend. The program has helped more than 100 children since it was started three years ago, according to a news release. Christopher 2X said Vanderbilt University's medical center will start its own version of the Future Healers program in Nashville.
To learn more about Christopher 2X Game Changers, click here.
Related Stories:
- UofL medical students to be honored for supporting Louisville nonprofit
- Louisville nonprofit program expanding to Nashville, partnering with prestigious medical center
- Organizers of 'Future Healers' program for kids hope to curb Louisville's violence
- Future Healers program visits UofL Hospital during kick-off event
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Right Reserved.