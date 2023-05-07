LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Medical students at the University of Louisville who have helped children impacted by gun violence are being celebrated this week.
Christopher 2X Game Changers has devoted resources to supporting children impacted by gun violence with the Future Healers program, which is a partnership between Christopher 2X's Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
Students in the UofL Student National Medical Association worked with children in the program to share knowledge and positive support. The students are graduating from the University of Louisville School of Medicine, so a ceremony celebrating their time with the local nonprofit is being held on Tuesday.
Karen Udoh has served as a leader and voice of the program. She will be recognized before leaving for Baltimore to start a residency at Johns Hopkins Department of Medicine. Udoh will continue being a part of Future Healers as an advisor.
The program has helped more than 100 children since it was started three years ago, according to a news release.
To learn more about Christopher 2X Game Changers, click here.
Related Stories:
- Louisville nonprofit program expanding to Nashville, partnering with prestigious medical center
- Organizers of 'Future Healers' program for kids hope to curb Louisville's violence
- Future Healers program visits UofL Hospital during kick-off event
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.