LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Located in the heart of downtown Louisville, Jewish Hospital has been treating patients since 1905. And now, 117 years later, it's home to the state's first-ever heart hospital.
UofL Health-Heart Hospital at Jewish Hospital officially welcomed its first patients Thursday.
The hospital is 15 stories and nearly 280,000 square feet. It also has more than six catheterization labs, two hybrid operating rooms, three dedicated heart operating rooms, three EP labs, more than 100 beds and more than 300 heart care professionals dedicated to providing care to heart patients.
HAPPENING NOW | UofL Health dedicates the Heart Hospital in downtown Louisville. The hospital is the first in the state dedicated exclusively to comprehensive and innovative heart care. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/pWURcTFoWZ— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) August 25, 2022
"We've invested, just in the last few years, about $15 million to bring Jewish Hospital back to where it was, the leader of heart care in this community," said Tom Miller, CEO of UofL Health. "And we are so proud of that."
In partnership with the new hospital, preventative and follow-up care is available at more than 30 locations across Kentucky and Indiana.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death across the nation and in Kentucky, and those behind Thursday's dedication said this hospital will save countless lives.
