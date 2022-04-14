LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is asking for help choosing its new athletic director.
The Athletic Director Search Planning Group is seeking input on the qualities the next AD should have. The public is invited to submit feedback through an online form, which can be found by clicking here.
UofL said it's doing a national search and plans on listening to stakeholders, engaging a specialty search form and creating an advisory group.
The search firm will be chosen in the next few weeks. UofL's Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez said the process should then take three to five weeks.
After interviews and background checks, Stewart Gonzalez will choose a final candidate to present to the board.
