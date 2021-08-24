LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A renovated food pantry at the University of Louisville reopened to provide support to students and staff.
A ribbon cutting was held at the Commonwealth Credit Union Cardinal Cupboard on Tuesday.
Today we celebrated the expansion of the Commonwealth Credit Union Cardinal Cupboard, a space @UofL that provides food and other items needed by those who face food insecurity. Thank you@CommonwealthCU, @Kroger and @Daretocarefb for your support of our community of care. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bVueHbK5Mv— Neeli Bendapudi (@UofLPresNeeli) August 24, 2021
Students facing food insecurity at the university perform worse academically and experience lower graduation rates than their peers.
"If anybody has ever experienced trying to make do, trying to do something when you are hungry, when you are embarrassed to say that you don't know where your next meal will come from, you will know that it's not so easy to be focusing on a lot of the ideals when you are hungry," Neeli Bendapudi, U of L president, said.
Kroger, Dare to Care and other donors are providing food and toiletries for free.
