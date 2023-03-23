LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Through the American Red Cross, a Mt. Washington family is hosting a blood drive next Tuesday.
This will be the third annual Seth's Squad blood drive.
Seth Walsh, 8, is a five-time leukemia survivor. He was diagnosed with cancer at just 4-years-old and has undergone chemotherapy treatments, multiple bone marrow transplants, and clinical trials. He has also received more than 225 blood transfusions to help save his life.
Seth recently celebrated one year in remission.
On Tuesday, March 28, the third annual "Rise of the Donor" blood drive will honor Seth at Calvary Christian Center in Mt. Washington.
The blood drive will be from noon until 6 p.m.
The Walsh family and Red Cross hope to have at least 100 people sign up to be blood donors at this event.
"Each donation can save up to three lives. If we get 100 (donors) or more, we're potentially saving 300 or more lives in the hospital," said Remy Kennedy, Red Cross communications manager.
Kennedy said although there is not a critical shortage of blood like there was around this time last year, there are still concerns and she encourages people to sign up to donate.
"We're definitely concerned right now for our blood supply but we're not in a space right now where we're saying there's any kind of emergency need. If that ever changes, our blood donors are amazing and usually any time we put out any type of call to them they usually answer it within no time," said Kennedy.
She also said at Red Cross locations, donors can sign up to give platelets which are also very much needed.
To make an appointment to donate blood, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, download the Blood Donor App, or sign up online.
To register specifically for the blood drive honoring Seth, click here.
