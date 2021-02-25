LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting near the University of Louisville.
Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 3:00 Thursday morning on South 4th Street, near Industry Road.
Officers found two people who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell, one of the two victims -- a man -- has died.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified that man Thursday afternoon as 18-year-old Bryan Fundora. His cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide.
No one has been arrested.
If you have any information, call police at 574-LMPD.
