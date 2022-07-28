LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Walmart and Sam's Club in southern Indiana have reopened after being evacuated over a "security concern," according to police.
Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer told WDRB that a bomb threat was reported at the stores on Veterans Parkway on Thursday afternoon. A store manager, he said, decided to evacuate.
A Sam's Club employee told WDRB that people were being taken to a fire station across from the store with the assistance of police.
Police and store workers were still investigating late Thursday afternoon, according to Clarksville Police Cpl. John Miller.
Just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Miller said both stores had been cleared and "everything is safe" for both stores to resume normal operations.
Police were asking residents to avoid the area. A caller to the newsroom said traffic in the area was clogged and parking lot entrances were blocked. Cars were being allowed to leave the lot.
The situation also slowed traffic on Veterans Parkway and the nearby Interstate 65 interchange with Veterans.
