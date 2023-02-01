SECOND STREET BRIDGE - 2-1-2023.jpg

The Clark Memorial Bridge was shut down on Wednesday morning for a Louisville Metro Police response. (WDRB Image) Feb. 1, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB ) -- The Clark Memorial Bridge  has reopened after it was completely shut down during a police response Wednesday morning. 

MetroSafe says Louisville Metro Police were called to the bridge just before 9 a.m. A photo taken by a WDRB reporter shows multiple police vehicles, a fire truck and ambulance on the scene. 

An LMPD spokesperson tells WDRB that the response was for "what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The bridge reopened about 10:30 a.m.  

The Clark Memorial Bridge is a key artery between Louisville and Jeffersonville, Indiana. It is also a bridge that does not have tolls. 

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Tags