Foley was found safe, according to a tweet from LMPD at 9:11 p.m. Thursday. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville are looking for an endangered missing man and are asking for the public’s help.

James Foley, 37, is white, 6 feet one inch tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Police Department. Foley went missing Thursday from the 5200 block of Doyle Drive. He was last seen wearing a black, short-sleeved shirt.

Police said Foley left in a 2008 silver Chevrolet Impala, with Kentucky license plate 384-HYP, but did not show up at his destination.

His family believes he may need medical attention.

Police asked that anyone with information about Foley’s whereabouts contact LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

