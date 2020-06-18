LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville are looking for an endangered missing man and are asking for the public’s help.
James Foley, 37, is white, 6 feet one inch tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Police Department. Foley went missing Thursday from the 5200 block of Doyle Drive. He was last seen wearing a black, short-sleeved shirt.
Police said Foley left in a 2008 silver Chevrolet Impala, with Kentucky license plate 384-HYP, but did not show up at his destination.
June 19, 2020
His family believes he may need medical attention.
Police asked that anyone with information about Foley’s whereabouts contact LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
