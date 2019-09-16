LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little girl who went missing from the Russell neighborhood early Monday has been found safe.
According to Christopher 2X, 4-year-old old Lyric Rushin was found just after 9 a.m. near 41st and Market Streets. He says the girl is being checked by the Louisville Metro Police Crimes Against Children Unit.
Police asked for help finding Lyric after she was reported missing from her home in the 600 block of South 27th Street near Elliott Avenue about 1 a.m. on Monday.
This story will be updated.
