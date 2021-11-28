LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emma Sweet, a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday, was found by a diver Sunday, two-and-a-half miles from where her father's truck was found submerged in a southern Indiana river, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff.
The 2-year-old girl was reported missing shortly before her father's truck was found submerged in a southern Indiana river early Friday morning.
#BREAKING: Authorities have sadly confirmed the body of 2-year-old #EmmaSweet was located this morning by a diver downstream in the White River. https://t.co/Afj7H3kZzb— Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) November 28, 2021
The search began when deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Blessing Road on a report that duck hunters found a truck with one person inside submerged "in the east fork of the White River" near a farm at the end of Beatty Lane just before 6 a.m.
The occupant of the vehicle, Jeremy Sweet of Columbus, Indiana, was rescued and taken to a local hospital to be treated for exposure of hypothermia, where he remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.
"He is currently out on bond for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon as well as possession of methamphetamine," the sheriff's office said, adding that a needle and drug paraphernalia were on him when he was found in the submerged truck.
Indiana DNR confirms Emma’s body was located about 2 1/2 miles from where her father, Jeremy Sweet’s truck was found submerged. He is being placed on a 72-hour hold by law enforcement while they investigate the circumstances of what happened.— Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) November 28, 2021
Deputies later learned Sweet had his two-year-old daughter, Emma Sweet, with him. The two were reportedly last seen Wednesday, Nov. 24, at noon. The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have had contact with either Jeremy or Emma Sweet since then to contact them.
Indiana State Police, Department of Natural Resources, EMS, and more assisted in the search for Emma.
Anyone with information can call 911, the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office at (812) 379-1650 or the tip line at (812) 379-1712.
This story may be updated.
