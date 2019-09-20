LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a suspect has been arrested after a fatal shooting that happened in southwest Louisville.
According to police, Tyler Lowery was arrested and charged with murder after a victim was shot and killed in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Friday.
According to MetroSafe, the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Landcross Drive, not far from Terry Drive.
Police say a man, believed to be in his 40s, was found dead at the scene. According to officials, some kind of fight led up to the shooting.
"We just know there was some kind of dispute or altercation. Specifically, what led up to it, we don't have at this point. We believe that occurred inside the house and partially outside. The victim was located near the porch," said LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Police say they believe the victim and Lowery knew each other. Authorities believe Lowery lived at the home, but the victim did not. The victim's name has not been released.
Lowery is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
