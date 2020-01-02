LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has confirmed that remains found in Iroquois Park Wednesday night are indeed human.
Sgt. Lamont Washington, a spokesman for LMPD, released a brief statement Thursday morning.
"We can now confirm that human remains were discovered in Iroquois Park yesterday by the dispatched LMPD 3rd Division Officers," Washington said in the statement. "Our Homicide Unit is handling the investigation as a Death investigation at this time. The LMPD Homicide Unit is working closely with the Coroner's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office in order to try to establish an identity on the deceased. The bones were quite weathered. These types of investigations are often a lengthy process. This is all we are releasing at this time."
Washington said police will update the public as more information becomes available.
