LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sportswear retailer Columbia now has a larger footprint in Louisville.
UPS officially opened a new supply chain distribution center Monday for Columbia on National Turnpike.
Columbia did nationwide distribution at its own facility until now. But with that warehouse at capacity, the company turned to UPS for help.
Customers in Kentucky could feel the difference with the new distribution center in their backyard.
"This facility will be for fulfillment into retail and outlet stores for Columbia," UPS Global Logistics U.S. Distribution Vice President Jason Vaughn said. "Our customers will see more stock on the shelves faster. They will have the right product, in the right place at the right time, about 50% faster than what they were getting it before."
The new warehouse is creating 83 new full-time jobs with pay starting at $13.30 an hour.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.