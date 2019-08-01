LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is raising its starting pay for package handlers from $13 to $14 an hour in Louisville.
The company announced in a release that it will also pay bonuses up to $200 a week for some shifts.
UPS is hiring. Interviews are being done daily on weekdays. Appointment times will be expanded as needed.
The UPS Earn and Learn program is ramping up with the start of the school year for college students. The program offers an opportunity for students to get a full-ride to the University of Louisville or Jefferson Community Technical College through UPS' Metropolitan College program.
For more information about applying to be a package handler, visit UPSJobs.com.
