LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This Fourth of July holiday will look different than years past at Rough River Lake.
The U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers restricted the lake level 5 feet to 490 feet as it works to repair the lake's dam, meaning boaters are forced to navigate some low water.
Now the corps wants feedback on its full master plan for the future of the lake.
Lower water means more hazards for boating and swimming, like sticks and rocks, and the repairs will take several years, keeping the lake's level low throughout the project.
During a recent risk assessment study of the dam at Rough River, the corps changed the Dam Safety Action Classification risk rating from a 3 to 2. One indicates "very high urgency," 2 being "high urgency," 3 means "moderate urgency," 4 is "low urgency," and 5 being "normal."
"The (490-foot) level was chosen to help reduce stress on the dam, to make sure that our problems don't get any worse than what they already are," said Adam Taylor, park ranger at Rough River.
You can see the full master plan below:
