LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Republican congresswoman tweeted her support for a Kentucky colleague's pro-gun tweet on Tuesday.
Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert posted a tweet of her sons standing around a Christmas tree holding guns.
The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!(No spare ammo for you, though) pic.twitter.com/EnDYuXaHDF— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021
It was captioned, "The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though)"
That tweet was in response to a previous one from Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie, showing him and his family members holding guns.
Merry Christmas! 🎄 ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021
Massie was criticized for posting the tweet just days after four teens were killed in a school shooting in Michigan.
Related story:
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.