Image tweeted by Colorado US Rep. Lauren Boebert on Dec. 7, 2021, showing family members holding guns. The image was posted in support of Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Republican congresswoman tweeted her support for a Kentucky colleague's pro-gun tweet on Tuesday.

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert posted a tweet of her sons standing around a Christmas tree holding guns.

It was captioned, "The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though)"

That tweet was in response to a previous one from Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie, showing him and his family members holding guns.

Massie was criticized for posting the tweet just days after four teens were killed in a school shooting in Michigan.

