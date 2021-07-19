LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A round of golf helped a local organization continue to support veterans.
USA Cares hosted its third annual USA Cares Charity Golf Open at Valhalla Golf Club in east Louisville on Monday.
The Louisville-based organization helps post 9/11 veterans, service members and their families with emergency financial assistance and post-service skills training. The nonprofit also fights against veteran suicide.
"We hear it quite often that 'I was in a really bad place, nowhere else to turn, no idea what to do next,'" Trace Chesser, CEO and President of USA Cares, said. "It's terrifying, we just try to give them a moment to breathe."
Bryan Anderson, an American veteran of the Iraq War and Purple Heart recipient, attended the event. The triple amputee authored a memoir "No Turning Back" in 2011.
"I got sent to Iraq in '03 and then in '05 and I got blown up," Anderson said. "Lost three limbs, left hand, both of my legs and now I'm just trying to help other veterans because I got to good really fast and I wanted to be able to help other people get back to good."
The event at Valhalla raised more than $200,000.
