LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new place where military families can gather before flights has opened at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
The lounge has snacks, video games, couches and WiFi, designed to be a comfortable place for military members and their families to hang out as they travel the globe.
"Having a place to store your bags, to decompress, to charge your phone: It's those little things that help us so much," said Fort Know Garrison Command Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, William Fogle.
The lounge is located near The Today Show store before the TSA checkpoint. It's currently open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but plans are in the works to extend hours.
