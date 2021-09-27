LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cranes, earth-movers and heavy duty trucks are parked at the Kentucky Exposition Center for this week's bi-annual Utility Expo, geared toward utility professionals and construction contractors.
The show is spread over more than 30 acres inside and outside showing off the latest innovations and trends in the industry.
"We're glad to be bringing the utility industry back together in person again this year," John Rozum, show director of the Utility Expo, said in a news release. "We have a long history and strong partnership with the Kentucky Exposition Center and the community - it’s good to be back here in Louisville."
The equipment is set up in job-like conditions for demonstrations and people can take it for test drives.
The show starts Tuesday and goes through Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.