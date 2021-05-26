SANTA CLAUS. Ind. (WDRB) -- Holiday World changed its mask policy to go along with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Park officials said Wednesday that fully-vaccinated guests can enjoy the fun without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart. However, guests who are not fully-vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask indoors and outdoors where social distancing is not possible. They said they are relying on guests to follow CDC guidelines based on their vaccination status.
Guests do not have to wait in line virtually anymore, but Holiday World asks that people practice social distancing while in line. Rollercoasters will have people in every row to keep lines moving, as they are not planning to close any attraction due to social distancing this year.
When arriving at the park, guests will enter through a touchless screening unit that will let them enter the park. Guests will not have to remove wallets, keys, phones, bags, etc., unless they have belongings in wheelchairs, strollers, or wagons.
One-hundred Hand “Santa-tizer” stations are located around both parks. Guests just have to look for the colorful red Santa suits located near ride exits, food locations, and gift shops.
Click here for information on their new bag check system, along with more information regarding all things Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.