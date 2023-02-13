LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For many people, Valentine's Day is filled with candy and flowers. But for some, it can be a tough holiday.
Experts said those experiencing loneliness on Valentine's Day should remember to love themselves first and reflect on those who are important in their life. They can also treat themselves to something nice.
"A lot of it has to do with you might already have some underlying sadness or maybe some underlying anxiety, and, you know, an event such as Valentine's Day doesn't really make it easier, right?" said Sameera Jackson, a behavioral outreach coordinator at Peace Hospital. "Because we're just kind of bombarded by it. We just see visual images of it everywhere."
For widows and widowers, experts said it's the perfect day to reflect on a great marriage and honor their spouse.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.