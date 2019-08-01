LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From top to bottom, black, white and gray paint coats a building owned by Home of the Innocents.
The building was purchased three years ago with big plans in mind.
"We're intending to create a multi-story outpatient facility as we get ready to grow," President and CEO Paul Robinson said.
The graffiti is a bit of a setback. Employees at the facility that helps the abused, abandoned and medically complex first noticed the markings late last week.
"Each day, more graffiti is added to it," Robinson said.
Windows and walls are covered with no real discernible message. There's no choice now but to get someone out to the campus to cover it up. The bill likely won't be pretty.
"It's going to be thousands of dollars," Robinson said.
It will also hurt the people Home of the Innocents helps.
"It's very frustrating for us, because we're going to take resource from programs intended to serve the children and families we're committed to serving here, and we're going to have to use that to clean this up," Robinson said.
Plus, there's no really guarantee the vandals won't show back up to do it all over again. Home of the Innocents is looking at what it can do to prevent that.
"We're probably going to have to re-evaluate our security," said Lydia Bell, executive vice president of engagement. "We may, I don't know, see if LMPD can step up patrols in the area."
The mission at Home of the Innocents is too important, leaders said, to allow shady people to continue their assault.
