CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Emergency crews located a vehicle submerged in the water of a quarry pit Tuesday night, but will continue its search for a person Wednesday morning.
It happened in Cape Sandy, Indiana, a small town on the Ohio River just south of Leavenworth.
Tuesday, crews responded around 2 p.m. to the Mulzer Crushed Stone quarry, off Alton Fredonia Road. Emergency officials on scene said a vehicle went into the water, and they're searching for a person who may have been inside.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said after several hours, a dump truck was found using sonar imaging, an underwater camera that uses ultrasonic waves to create images.
The DNR said it is likely the dump truck, which weighs several tons, slipped over the edge — roughly 100 feet — and is under 20- to 30-feet of water and may be inverted.
Crawford County Emergency Management Services said it will continue efforts Wednesday morning to remove the dump truck and locate the person.
Indiana DNR officials said they're not sure if the person is inside the truck or not.
Given the terrain of the quarry, the DNR said it was too dangerous for divers to continue throughout the night, and made for a difficult search throughout the day.
"As you can imagine a quarry is not the most stable environment to work in," said Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck. "Our efforts were hampered by the terrain."
The quarry had to provide a bulldozer to create a pathway to help get search boats into the water.
"For our searches we have to make sure it's a safe, stable environment for them to even enter the water," Schreck said.
Crawford County EMS, fire personnel, Indiana State Police, and Crawford County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene.
Both the DNR divers and one Indiana State Police diver helped with the search.
The DNR did not have any details about the person who is missing.
