LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Shelbyville firefighters recently lit up the night to bring some holiday joy to a boy fighting for his life.
According to Rob Rothenburger, chief of Shelbyville Fire & Rescue, DJ is a little boy who is battling a serious illness. His one wish was to have his home decorated with Christmas lights this year, but his family didn't have the financial resources to make it happen.
So when firefighters found out what was going on, they were more than willing to don their helmets and make DJ's dream come true.
"This is what the true meaning of Christmas is about -- and that is helping others when they need it," Chief Rothenburger said.
Firefighters called the boy's grandmother and told her they were on their way to their Juniper Drive home with the lights. Pictures posted on the official Shelbyville Fire & Rescue Facebook page show what happened next. Firefighters decorated the home and even raised the firetruck bucket to give a delighted DJ a fist-bump at his upstairs bedroom window.
"He was overjoyed just to have lights on his house," Chief Rothenburger said.
DJ even got to see the view from the top of the fire truck. With his grandmother's permission, firefighters raised him to the top of the truck to let him take in the decorations.
Chief Rothenburger said DJ was overjoyed -- and it was an emotional moment, not only for the DJ and his grandmother, but for the firefighters as well.
"This young man is definitely going to have a very happy Christmas," Rothenburger said.
