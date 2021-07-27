LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The founder and CEO of The Veteran's Club will get his name etched in Kentucky history.
Jeremy Harrell, who also serves as the co-chair of the Veterans Community Alliance of Louisville, was recently selected to be inducted into the Kentucky Veteran Hall of Fame.
At the yearly banquet, selected veterans from across the state are awarded the Hall of Fame Medallion for their combined military and civilian service to the community, state and country.
The nonprofit Veteran's Club said with Harrell's leadership, it was able to help veterans and their families with their needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club also reported zero suicides among the 6,000 veterans it supports in the area.
Harrell will take part in an induction ceremony in August, as well as a gala dinner and official induction ceremony in September, according to a news release.
