LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was identified as the victim of a head-on crash on Fern Valley Road Friday afternoon.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 60-year-old Victor A. Young Sr. died from the crash in the Newburg neighborhood.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash happened in the 3100 block of Fern Valley Road, near Ulrich Avenue, at about 2 p.m.
Mitchell said a semi truck with no trailer was driving westbound on Fern Valley Road, when it collided with a passenger vehicle traveling on Fern Valley Road in the other direction.
Young was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi truck was taken to Audubon Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Fern Valley Road was closed near Ulrich Avenue during the investigation.
