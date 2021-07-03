LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman that died in a moped crash in the Buechel neighborhood has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 62-year-old Julie Ann Steinau.
Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD spokesperson, said the crash happened at 3:45 Friday afternoon on Hikes Lane and Goldsmith Lane.
Mitchell said witnesses reported a speeding car that ran a red light, hitting Steinau on the moped. The passenger vehicle fled from the scene of the collision.
Steinau died at the University of Louisville hospital.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.