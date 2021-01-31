LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 25-year-old woman who died in a crash Friday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Hannah Stettler.
The single-vehicle crash took place on I-265 at Taylorsville Road Friday at about 8:30 a.m.
According to Louisville Metro Police Department, Stettler's vehicle swerved and skidded across the roadway into a grassy slope, striking a tree.
Stettler was transported to University of Louisville Hospital and died from multiple blunt force injuries just over an hour after the crash.
LMPD Traffic Unit is still investigating.
