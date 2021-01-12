LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of three people shot in the Park Hill neighborhood Monday night has died.
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said the man in his 20s died at the hospital after he was found in the 1300 block of Dixie Highway, near Wilson Avenue, just before 10:30 p.m.
LMPD says two other gunshot victims æ a man in his early 30s and another man in his early 40s — arrived at U of L Hospital by private means. Police say they are in critical condition, but stable.
There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Nearly 30 people have been non-fatally shot and at least 10 people have died from shootings since the start of the year, with five taking place just this weekend.
