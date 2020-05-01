LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Kentucky Air National Guard flew across the commonwealth Friday to show its support for those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
C-130 transport aircraft passed the COVID-19 testing site at Shawnee Park, the state Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky and medical facilities across the state.
"It is a privilege for the men and women of the Kentucky Air National Guard to provide a 'thank you' to the first responders, essential personnel and all military service members providing support and resources during this time, Col. David Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, said in a news release earlier in the week.
"We salute all Americans serving on the frontlines in our combat against COVID-19, and we hope all Kentuckians feel a sense of pride and connectedness when they see their C-130s flying overhead."
WDRB Photojournalist Dalton Rinehart was at University of Louisville Hospital to document health care workers' reactions.
"I'm a big supporter of our military," one nurse said. "And I think it's just awesome that they show — they're our heroes, you know? And to show their love on us is just amazing."
In Indiana, a Fort Wayne mission sent A-10 Thunderbolts over Lutheran Hospital, Dupont and two Parkview hospitals on Tuesday, and a central Indiana mission Thursday morning sent the jets over the Johnson Armory, Community Hospital East, St. Vincent Hospital in Carmel, the VA Hospital and the Lawrence Armory and the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana.
