LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police sergeant took his cruiser into the shop Friday to rescue a kitten stuck near the engine.

Sgt. Carey Huls from the Sellersburg Post shared a video on Facebook showing him reaching up behind the grill of his Dodge Charger. About 30 seconds into the video, he pulls a small kitten out from under the car.

"Thankfully, we avoided a real CATastrophie today!" he wrote.

Huls said the kitten he affectionately called "Dodge" is doing fine and has been reunited with its mom. 

