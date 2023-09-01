LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police sergeant took his cruiser into the shop Friday to rescue a kitten stuck near the engine.
Sgt. Carey Huls from the Sellersburg Post shared a video on Facebook showing him reaching up behind the grill of his Dodge Charger. About 30 seconds into the video, he pulls a small kitten out from under the car.
"Thankfully, we avoided a real CATastrophie today!" he wrote.
Huls said the kitten he affectionately called "Dodge" is doing fine and has been reunited with its mom.
