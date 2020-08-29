LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oak Ridge Boys kept tradition alive on Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair: 45 straight years of performances!
Although the fair's concert series was canceled due to the pandemic, the Grammy-Award-winning group was allowed to sing the national anthem before the World Championship Horse Show on Saturday to keep its streak going.
Those in attendance were also treated to a performance of the group's hit "Elvira."
Check out a video of the performance below:
The last day of the Kentucky State Fair is Sunday.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.