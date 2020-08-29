LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oak Ridge Boys kept tradition alive on Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair: 45 straight years of performances! 

Although the fair's concert series was canceled due to the pandemic, the Grammy-Award-winning group was allowed to sing the national anthem before the World Championship Horse Show on Saturday to keep its streak going. 

Those in attendance were also treated to a performance of the group's hit "Elvira." 

The last day of the Kentucky State Fair is Sunday.

