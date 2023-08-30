LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell froze up Wednesday while trying to answer a question about his desire to run for another term. It was the second such instance in about a month in which the Senate minority leader was left seemingly immobile in public.
Video from an event at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in Covington shows McConnell clarify a reporter's question about his intentions to run for reelection in 2026. When the reporter repeated the question, McConnell appeared to chuckle before going blank.
A woman standing at the front of the room with McConnell asked him whether he heard the question and she repeated it. When McConnell did not answer, she announced to the room that "we’re going to need a minute." McConnell eventually answered two additional questions — though not the one about a 2026 campaign — and was halting and appeared to have some difficulty speaking. The woman then ended the news conference and McConnell left the room, walking slowly.
His office said afterward that McConnell was feeling "momentarily lightheaded" and would see a physician before his next event.
A similar scene took place last month. The Senate minority leader was at the podium in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda when he stopped speaking during the weekly Republican leadership news conference. After McConnell froze, those nearby waited for him to speak but he remained silent before being walked away.
McConnell appeared to lose his train of thought, trailing off with a drawn-out "uh ..." He then appeared to freeze up and stared vacantly for around 20 seconds before his colleagues in Republican leadership, who were standing behind him and could not see his face, grabbed his elbows and asked if he wanted to go back to his office.
The 81-year-old later returned to the podium. He was asked by a reporter if he "could address what happened here at the start of the press conference and was it related to your injury from earlier this year where you suffered a concussion?"
McConnell replied, "I'm fine." Neither McConnell or his aides have given any further details about what happened.
In a statement days later, his office said McConnell appreciates the continued support of his colleagues and “plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do.”
First elected to the Senate in 1984, McConnell became the longest-serving Senate party leader in history in January. He was easily reelected to his leadership post that same month, despite a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott.
McConnell had polio in his early childhood and he has long acknowledged some difficulty as an adult in climbing stairs. In March, McConnell suffered a concussion and a broken rib after falling and hitting his head after a dinner event at a hotel. He didn’t return to the Senate for almost six weeks. He has been using a wheelchair in the airport while commuting back and forth to Kentucky. And his speech has sounded more halting in recent weeks.
But McConnell, famously reticent and often private about his personal life and health, has said very little about what is going on.
The Republican leader is one of several senators who have been absent due to health issues this year. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, 90, was out of the Senate for more than two months as she recovered from a bout of shingles. And Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., 53, took leave for several weeks to get treatment for clinical depression.
Related Stories:
- Sen. Mitch McConnell freezes during Wednesday news conference, later says he is 'fine'
- Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.