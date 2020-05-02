LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Old Forester's Kentucky Turtle Derby wasn't exactly the faster two minutes in sports, but talk about a race for the ages.
The "Slowest Eight Minutes in Sports" ran Saturday for the first time since the Kentucky Derby was rescheduled in 1945 due to World War II. Triple Crown announcer Larry Collmus even called the action remotely.
An 86-to-1 long shot, What The Turtleneck, emerged victorious from a competitive field of challengers, including Seattle Slow and Green Mamba.
Old Forester encouraged those who watched on the company's YouTube channel to donate to the Hospitality Industry Emergency Relief Fund to support those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown-Forman, Old Forester's parent company, will match every donation up to $100,000.
