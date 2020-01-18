LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Family and friends of missing Louisville woman Andrea Knabel held a vigil on Saturday, Jan. 18 to spread a message of hope.
Dozens of supporters attended a prayer vigil at St. Stephen Martyr Church followed by a candle-lit walk through the areas where Andrea was last seen.
Andrea Knabel disappeared on Aug. 13, 2019. Phone activity shows she was at her mother's home on Chickadee Road in the Audubon Park neighborhood at 6:31 a.m., according to previous reports. Because his daughter often helped other families search for missing loved ones, Mike Knabel said he does not believe she would disappear voluntarily or take her own life.
The family said the vigil was not only for Andrea, but for all families who have struggled to find their loved ones.
"Since this has happened to us, so many people have reached out to us that are in the exact same situation as us and you really feel the emotions that they have and we really feel a connection to them now," Michael Knabel, Andrea's father, said.
There is a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to finding Knabel, who has two children. The family is also offering a $100 reward for anyone who can turn in a picture proving Knabel is still alive.
"If there is anyway possible way she can see this she can tell how many people love her," Erin Knabel, Andrea's sister, said. "How her family loves her and how much her friends want her back."
If you have any information on Andrea's disappearance, contact the family's private investigator Tracy Leonard at (502) 618-9337 or Louisville Metro Police at (502) 574-LMPD.
