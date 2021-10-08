LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove man who was arrested after a woman's body was found duct-taped in a sleeping bag in his truck was released from jail Friday morning after his family paid his $100,000 full-cash bond.
Rumfelt was surrounded by his parents and brother after he was bonded from the Meade County Detention Center.
"His family was able to come up with the $100,000 in cash and he was bonded out," Meade County Sheriff's Detective Danny Knell said.
But the legal troubles for Denny Rumfelt, 29, aren't over.
He's facing charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of 26-year-old Meaghan Dunn, also of Vine Grove.
According to an arrest report, Rumfelt showed up at his Vine Grove home just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, and told his brother and parents that he killed a woman.
While standing in the doorway of his home, Rumfelt allegedly told his family that "it is wrapped up in carpet and has tape around it." He also told his family that he thought she was inside his truck.
Deputies with the Meade County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene. According to the arrest report, Rumfelt walked out of the house and surrendered.
After getting a warrant to search the a green 1997 GMC Sierra pickup truck, deputies looked inside and saw a multi-colored sleeping bag with gray duct tape wrapped around it, according the the court documents. Investigators said the sleeping bag was on the passenger side of the truck.
Deputies removed the bag from the truck and placed it on top of a piece of plexiglass.
When the coroner arrived, the duct tape was cut from the bag, and Dunn's body was removed. Investigators said she had duct tape around her mouth as well as a piece of tape over her eyes.
At that point, Rumfelt was arrested.
"It is very gruesome and rare here in Meade County," Knell said. "I executed the search warrant and removed the sleeping bag from the truck and then a body was found."
During a subsequent interview, investigators said they found blood on his clothes and ears as well as fresh cuts on his arm and finger. The cut on his arm required stitches.
Rumfelt is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Authorities say Dunn lived in Vine Grove with her father. Investigators said Rumfelt and Dunn were neighbors, and they have reason to believe the two were in a relationship at some point.
