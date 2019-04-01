LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring cleaning doesn't just have to take place indoors.
Sunday afternoon more than 40 volunteers from Save the Earth From A to Z -- also known as ASEZ -- teamed up with LMPD to spruce up some areas near U of L.
Volunteer Montanzia Brown says it's part of the group's crime prevention movement called "Reduce Crime Together."
"Recently we've had a lot of alerts about crimes happening in this very neighborhood, so it was really important for us to come and clean this area up to help encourage the community and students to reduce crime here," she says.
More than 800 colleges and universities across the country are involved in the clean-up efforts.
This is the second clean-up for the group. Its last project was in October.
