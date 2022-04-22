LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday is Earth Day, and some people spent it sprucing up the outside of a home.
Volunteers with Atria Senior Living did landscaping, planted trees and painted a deck at a Louisville Dreams with Wings home Louisville's Klondike neighborhood.
The nonprofit helps empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Atria Senior Living residents and staff in 45 states are planting more than 2,000 trees to celebrate Earth Day.
