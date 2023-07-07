LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known burger restaurant is closing the doors on its location in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
W. W. Cousins announced in a Facebook post on Friday that the restaurant at 4913 Dixie Highway is closing. The post didn't say when the closing is taking effect.
"Although this is a tough pill to swallow, we have learned significantly from our mistakes, and will take that knowledge to better, and continue serving our guest," the restaurant said in the post.
W. W. Cousins thanked the support they received at the Dixie Highway location the two years it was open. The restaurant's St Matthew's location, which opened in 1983, remains opened.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.